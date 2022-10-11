IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fresh off debate with Vance, Tim Ryan says it's 'David vs. Goliath

    09:42

  • 'Gods of Soccer' names the 100 greatest soccer players of all time

    10:32

  • How religious conservatives made reproductive rights a political issue

    13:02
  • Now Playing

    Kornacki: Republicans have moved ahead in generic ballot but only slightly

    08:28
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona voters split on their choice for governor

    07:52

  • Lauren Leader: Why the rollback of reproductive rights in the U.S. undermines democracy

    06:33

  • 'The Trumpiest time in American history before Trump'

    06:42

  • Dems know how to 'beat this craziness,' says Arizona House member

    05:54

  • 'People are tired of the extremism': Dem candidate running to unseat Stefanik

    05:30

  • Journalist on her five decades of writing about black lives

    08:18

  • Joe: Sen. Tuberville was using a racist attack without using the racist term

    07:38

  • Steve Rattner: The good news and bad news in September jobs report

    06:53

  • Joe: This is what Trump's GOP supports in '22; I've never seen anything like it

    07:52

  • 'Citizens in Kyiv huddled in the subway': Explosions rock Ukraine capital

    03:00

  • Russia unleashes deadly strikes on cities across Ukraine after Crimea bridge attack

    02:22

  • Arizona faces 'very real possibility' election-denying Lake could win

    07:22

  • 'Let's Be Frank' is a daughter's tribute to her late father

    06:06

  • 'Adrift' looks at an America at a crossroads

    08:37

  • Historic search-and-rescue underway in Florida

    03:34

  • Huma Abedin on personal growth: Consider doing the thing that scares you the most

    06:09

Morning Joe

Kornacki: Republicans have moved ahead in generic ballot but only slightly

08:28

A month ahead of the midterms, Steve Kornacki looks at President Biden's approval numbers and where they stand against other presidential job approval numbers of the past and what those numbers could indicate for the midterms.Oct. 11, 2022

  • Fresh off debate with Vance, Tim Ryan says it's 'David vs. Goliath

    09:42

  • 'Gods of Soccer' names the 100 greatest soccer players of all time

    10:32

  • How religious conservatives made reproductive rights a political issue

    13:02
  • Now Playing

    Kornacki: Republicans have moved ahead in generic ballot but only slightly

    08:28
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona voters split on their choice for governor

    07:52

  • Lauren Leader: Why the rollback of reproductive rights in the U.S. undermines democracy

    06:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All