    Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago: NYT

    08:14

  • Why Dems are divided over how much to campaign for democracy

    05:44

  • 'Electable' looks at why a woman has yet to break the glass ceiling into the White House

    09:23

  • Ignatius: Kash Patel keeps reappearing in Trump's campaign against 'deep state'

    05:04

  • Eugene Robinson: Herschel Walker would be a new low in the Senate

    05:09

  • Steve Rattner: The IRS has been choked for years

    07:46

  • Owning your power at work as a woman of color

    04:17

  • Beto O'Rourke: It will take all of us to overcome attacks on democracy

    08:30

  • 'He's all about the science': The importance of Dr. Fauci's career

    04:49

  • How Trump-linked lawyers shared sensitive data with conspiracy theorists

    06:06

  • Florida polls open as Democrats eye chance to face DeSantis

    03:31

  • If the House flips, Rep. McCarthy will miss Liz Cheney

    04:28

  • How and why a CEO escaped Japan in a guitar case

    08:20

  • U.S. immigration battle now playing out in the Northeast

    04:15

  • Christian political ethics lacking kindness and humility, says writer

    08:08

  • Trump was in a 'deep denial' about his last days, says NYT reporter

    06:35

  • Biden stresses need for protecting Ukraine nuclear plant

    05:02

  • Cheney says she has 'no regrets' and feels sad about where her party is

    05:16

  • Threats to democracy more important than cost of living, poll shows

    01:02

  • Democrats close the midterm enthusiasm gap

    09:30

Morning Joe

Kornacki: NY House election evidence Dem voters motivated after Roe decision

07:54

NBC News' Steve Kornacki breaks down the results from Tuesday's New York 19th congressional district special election between Republican Marc Molinaro and Democrat Pat Ryan. Kornacki explains why the win for Ryan showcases the power of the Dems' abortion rights message after the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade.Aug. 24, 2022

