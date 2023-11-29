Koch-backed network endorses Nikki Haley in Republican primary

The influential conservative political network, Americans for Prosperity Action (AFP Action), financed largely by billionaire Charles Koch, has decided to endorse Nikki Haley over Ron DeSantis in the Republican primary, citing her poll numbers and alignment with their goals of turning the page on political dysfunction. The endorsement comes as candidates gear up for the Iowa caucuses, with Donald Trump maintaining a strong position in the race. Semafor reporter Shelby Talcott joins Way Too Early to discuss.Nov. 29, 2023