Morning Joe

Kingmaker no more? Republicans are figuring out they can defy Trump and survive

03:06

The panel discusses a new poll saying a majority of Republican are siding with former Vice President Pence over former President Trump over Trump's claims Pence could have overturned the election. New reporting is also discussed that suggests a "loss of altitude" for Trump's control over the Republican party.  Feb. 18, 2022

