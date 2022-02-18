Kingmaker no more? Republicans are figuring out they can defy Trump and survive
03:06
The panel discusses a new poll saying a majority of Republican are siding with former Vice President Pence over former President Trump over Trump's claims Pence could have overturned the election. New reporting is also discussed that suggests a "loss of altitude" for Trump's control over the Republican party. Feb. 18, 2022
