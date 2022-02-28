Kiev residents flock to stores as weekend curfew temporarily relaxed
NBC News' Richard Engel reports from Kiev on the city's residents flocking to stores as the government relaxes a weekend curfew. Engel also reports on how Ukrainians are feeling on the fifth day of the invasion.Feb. 28, 2022
Kiev residents flock to stores as weekend curfew temporarily relaxed
