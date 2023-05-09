IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Kids in N.C. 51 percent more likely to die from guns; the state's AG wants to fix that

Morning Joe

Kids in N.C. 51 percent more likely to die from guns; the state's AG wants to fix that

05:18

Children in North Carolina are 51 percent more likely to die by gun violence than they are in the rest of the country. The state's AG Josh Stein joins Morning Joe to discuss how he's working to change that statistic and what North Carolina Democrats are doing to strengthen hate crime laws.May 9, 2023

