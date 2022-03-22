Kharkiv's remaining residents resort to living underground to survive
04:49
The residents remaining in the city of Kharkiv have resorted to living in underground train stations to stay alive. Sky News reports on how more than a dozen of the city's metro stations have become shelters.March 22, 2022
