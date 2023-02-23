Key takeaways from the Munich Security Conference

Joe: The president went to Ukraine and sent a stunning message07:01
Mark Brzezinski: The message to NATO alliance was 'collective defense works'10:27
Erin Brockovich: What happened in East Palestine will need decades of clean up10:58
- Now Playing
Key takeaways from the Munich Security Conference06:24
- UP NEXT
House member says U.S. committed to helping Taiwan defend itself06:02
Dave Aronberg: Foreperson comments a bad look but won't make a difference04:02
Dems facing uphill battle in industrial Midwest08:46
Members of House Republicans visit Kyiv06:10
Fox News points out Trump officials never visited train derailment sites09:09
Growing number of Dems say Biden best chance in 202408:35
Why a national divorce wouldn't work out well for red states05:57
Sen. Scott travels to Iowa amid 2024 buzz03:56
Richard Haass: A defining moment of the Biden foreign policy10:29
Far Right group takes over local government in Michigan06:14
Trump again goes on the offensive against 'DeSanctus'08:03
President Biden set to hold talks with Bucharest Nine leaders08:49
Biden WH announces plan to save homebuyers and owners money06:11
Joe: Congress should hold social media companies to same standard others held to11:45
Fulton County grand jury foreperson speaks out07:55
The GOP strategy for dealing with Trump05:56
Joe: The president went to Ukraine and sent a stunning message07:01
Mark Brzezinski: The message to NATO alliance was 'collective defense works'10:27
Erin Brockovich: What happened in East Palestine will need decades of clean up10:58
- Now Playing
Key takeaways from the Munich Security Conference06:24
- UP NEXT
House member says U.S. committed to helping Taiwan defend itself06:02
Dave Aronberg: Foreperson comments a bad look but won't make a difference04:02
Play All