    Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century

Morning Joe

Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century

03:14

Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns joins Morning Joe to discuss his new two-part PBS film 'Benjamin Franklin'.March 29, 2022

    Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century

