IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A really stinging loss for Trumpworld

    10:28
  • UP NEXT

    Women played a huge role in shaping the midterms

    03:57

  • Jon Ralston: The Democratic machine in Nevada is unparalleled

    08:03

  • How Democratic candidates beat back election deniers

    05:08

  • Colorado governor credits easy re-election due to 'solving problems'

    03:29

  • Rep. Clyburn: Midterms one of the proudest moments of my adulthood

    08:13

  • Patriotism not partisanship can fix what's broken, says rising House member

    04:25

  • Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to avoid testifying

    00:45

  • Joe: If you were an election denier the voters came out and said no to you

    08:04

  • Sen. Schumer: Democrats won because we talked about things Americans cared about

    07:56

  • Joe to GOP: Just say no to crazy and start being competitive in elections again

    09:14

  • Lauren Leader: Women showed up and delivered for Democrats

    04:15

  • Republicans aren't moving on from Trump just yet, author argues

    05:59

  • Who could take Rep. McCarthy's speaker role if GOP wins House?

    05:41

  • How Warnock became Georgia's last Democrat standing

    07:30

  • Thundergong! returns to make you laugh, cry and to raise money for a good cause

    04:33

  • If not for millennials and Gen Z'ers, it would have been a red wave, says pollster

    07:03

  • Operation Mend provides care for veterans suffering from wounds of war

    08:26

  • Massachusetts governor-elect makes history as first woman governor of state

    05:40

  • Maggie Hassan: We put together a strong grassroots campaign

    03:24

Morning Joe

A really stinging loss for Trumpworld

10:28

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's race for governor, NBC News projected Monday. The Morning Joe panel discusses why Hobbs defeating Lake is a stinging loss for Trumpworld.Nov. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    A really stinging loss for Trumpworld

    10:28
  • UP NEXT

    Women played a huge role in shaping the midterms

    03:57

  • Jon Ralston: The Democratic machine in Nevada is unparalleled

    08:03

  • How Democratic candidates beat back election deniers

    05:08

  • Colorado governor credits easy re-election due to 'solving problems'

    03:29

  • Rep. Clyburn: Midterms one of the proudest moments of my adulthood

    08:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All