Kate Middleton photo removed over manipulation concerns

Multiple photo agencies put out notices not to use a new photo of Kate, Princess of Wales, with one noting "the source" may have "manipulated" the image. The picture, taken by Prince William and showing Kate posing with her three children, was the first official photo since she had unspecified abdominal surgery in January. Kensington Palace said Monday that Kate, the Princess of Wales, had edited a family photo released a day earlier and apologized "for any confusion."March 11, 2024