Morning Joe

Kasparov: Trump years instrumental for Putin, but goes beyond him to 'amnesia' of free world'

02:55

Garry Kasparov discusses how the time former President Donald Trump was in power was "instrumental" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, but explains how the root of this problem extends back farther than Trump, to former President George W. Bush and the "amnesia of the free world."Feb. 24, 2022

