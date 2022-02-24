Kasparov: Trump years instrumental for Putin, but goes beyond him to 'amnesia' of free world'
02:55
Share this -
copied
Garry Kasparov discusses how the time former President Donald Trump was in power was "instrumental" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, but explains how the root of this problem extends back farther than Trump, to former President George W. Bush and the "amnesia of the free world."Feb. 24, 2022
UP NEXT
'It's tragic, it's irrational, it's evil': Why Ukraine attack will come at 'terrible price'
04:55
'The post-Cold War era is over': As Russia attacks Ukraine, the world divides
02:12
'This is not good': U.S. oil prices surge after Russia attacks Ukraine
02:41
The chilling similarity between Russia's attack on Ukraine and when Hitler invaded Poland
01:50
'The dollars have run out': Russians crowd ATMs as sanctions take affect
01:39
'We cut off elites' in Russia, says Treasury official on new sanctions