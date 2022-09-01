IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Karl Rove says Trump not allowed to take documents from White House

08:26

In a recent interview, Karl Rove weighs in on former President Trump taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the documents belong to the government and not to him. Rove along with other conservative voices have begun questioning why Trump had the documents in the first place.Sept. 1, 2022

