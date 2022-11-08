IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Kornacki: Pennsylvania is the Democrats' best single pickup opportunity

    Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence

    Democrats sound alarm about possibility of another 'red mirage'

  • Nevada candidate says his race is about protecting access to the ballot box

  • Andy Cohen: If we are worried about rights being taken, we can all make a change

  • Steve Rattner: Dems may have some issues, but money is not one of them

  • Joe: Republicans lose one election and suddenly they turn on the military

  • 'I'm going to win on Tuesday,' says Rep. Spanberger

  • Rev. Al: Do you want your kid to grow up to be like Walker or Rev. Warnock?

  • We can't rest just on early turnout, says former Atlanta mayor

  • 'The choice is clear in this race,' says North Carolina Senate candidate

  • Virginia shaping up to be best bellwether early on election night, says analyst

  • Joe: Obama’s vision competed with the lie Trump and Trumpists push

  • Dems close the enthusiasm gap with voters ahead of midterms

  • 'A moment that was lost': Why GOP leaders should have united against Pelosi attack

  • The key figures who stood up to Trump and stood for democracy

  • Americans are flocking to vote early

  • Irving finally apologizes for tweet, but is it too little too late?

  • Republicans hoping to win the Latino vote in South Texas

  • Trump reportedly picks date to announce 2024 presidential campaign

Morning Joe

Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Monday night said the midterm elections could be stolen without providing any evidence. The Morning Joe panel discusses Lake's political trajectory from Obama supporter to election denier.Nov. 8, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

