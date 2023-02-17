IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Appeals court rules against Kari Lake in challenge of election results

08:15

A three-judge panel upheld a lower court's ruling that said Kari Lake did not provide enough evidence to support her claims that the election results were tainted by illegal votes and misconduct by election officials. The chief judge wrote in part that the evidence ultimately supports the court's conclusion that voters were able to cast their ballots, that votes were counted correctly, and that no other basis justifies setting aside the election results. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 17, 2023

