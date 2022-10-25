IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Polling shows tightening race in key swing states

    08:10

  • Steve Rattner: A GOP House majority is predicted but how big?

    07:21

  • America Ferrera: We can take action collectively

    05:54

  • 'Trust us, we have done the work': House Dem makes case for party ahead of midterms

    05:35

  • Charlie Crist: DeSantis is a bully; he likes to talk down to people

    08:17

  • Former U.S. defense secretary Ash Carter dies

    02:41

  • Russian court denies Brittney Griner’s appeal of 9-year prison sentence

    00:42

  • 'Tripledemic' a 'concerning situation' but U.S. not powerless against it: WH

    04:15

  • Governor calls outs GOP politicians for doing nothing about gun violence

    09:19

  • 'Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism': Brand ends partnership with Kanye

    01:53

  • Rishi Sunak takes over as Britain's new prime minister

    04:10

  • The successes, missteps and failures of Biden's early presidency

    09:01

  • Preserving the magic of going to the movie theater

    06:00

  • Bob Woodward on his 20 interviews with Donald Trump

    11:09

  • Five sleeper Senate races that could surprise in 2022

    05:42

  • Can the Jan. 6 Committee compel Trump to testify?

    05:29

  • Britain has chosen its first person of color as prime minister

    01:55

  • 'I'm here as an example': Jemele Hill on why her memoir is a story of perseverance

    04:31

  • Pittsburgh Trump voters say they would vote for him again

    06:49

  • Trump voters in focus group say he couldn't have stopped Jan. 6 violence

    08:40

Morning Joe

Kanye needs to be 'completely ostracized', says California lawmaker

08:37

Adidas has cut ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after facing pressure to end its partnership with the rapper in the wake of his antisemitic comments. The Rev. Al Sharpton, Democratic California State. Sen. Scott Wiener and Puck's Matthew Belloni discuss.Oct. 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Polling shows tightening race in key swing states

    08:10

  • Steve Rattner: A GOP House majority is predicted but how big?

    07:21

  • America Ferrera: We can take action collectively

    05:54

  • 'Trust us, we have done the work': House Dem makes case for party ahead of midterms

    05:35

  • Charlie Crist: DeSantis is a bully; he likes to talk down to people

    08:17

  • Former U.S. defense secretary Ash Carter dies

    02:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All