Justice Gorsuch cites 'fetal cell lines' in dissent but those lines common in testing
10:17
The Supreme Court refused Monday to halt a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons. In his dissent, Justice Gorsuch writes about 'fetal cell lines,' and the Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 14, 2021
