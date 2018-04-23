Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Let our news meet your inbox

Morning Joe

Justice Department looks into Comey memos

copied!

Memos leaked by former FBI Director James Comey contain information that is now considered classified, prompting the Justice Department's watchdog to review the matter, according to a report in the WSJ. The panel discusses.Apr.23.2018

Morning Joe

  • Seth, Lauren Rogen on why fighting Alzheimers' is personal

    07:09

  • Trump's secretary of state pick faces possible fight

    07:33

  • Will Michael Cohen consider flipping on the president?

    06:12

  • Expert behind Cambridge Analytica scandal fires back

    10:28

  • GOP candidates adopt Trump's brash style in ads

    05:20

  • Meacham: Bush's service was for family and the American family

    04:07

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All

BEST OF MSNBC

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend msnbc.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making msnbc.com a better place.