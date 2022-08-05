IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    China sanctions House Speaker Pelosi over Taiwan trip

  • 'Almost all' monkeypox spread from 'prolonged skin-to-skin contact', says WH Covid chief

  • Mika: My mom taught me and my brothers to stand on our own

  • J.D. Vance trails Tim Ryan in new Ohio polling

  • Joe: GOP has become so radical that Liz, Dick Cheney are considered so-called 'RINOs'

  • Joe: The Arizona GOP selected the most extreme slate of candidates

  • Why the time has come to reform Electoral Count Act

  • CPAC begins in Dallas with appearance from far-right leader

  • Sen. Menendez: We need to be able to stand up to China

  • DOT seeks to tighten rules for airline refunds

  • Sen. Booker pushes for establishing SCOTUS term limits

  • Dems pick up lead over Republicans in generic ballot polling

  • House member, veteran calls out GOP 'stunt' over vets bill, praises its passing in Senate

  • Top Senate Democrat calls on DOD to prob missing Jan. 6 texts

  • Biggest takeaways from Tuesday's elections

  • GOP gubernatorial candidates 'too extreme' for Arizona, says Dem nominee

  • Democratic congressional candidate calls for 'generational change' in party

  • Kansans 'resoundingly rejected' an extreme position, says House member

  • 'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent

  • Biden sees it as 'sacred obligation' to take care of vets, says Veterans Affairs head

Morning Joe

The start of accountability at long last?

Infowars host Alex Jones must pay at least $4.1 million to the family of a 6-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for the suffering he and his website and broadcast caused them by spreading lies about the 2012 massacre, a jury decided Thursday. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 5, 2022

