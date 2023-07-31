Judge throws out Trump's $475m defamation suit against CNN

Former President Donald Trump's $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN has been dismissed by a federal judge. The lawsuit revolved around Trump's claim that the network likened him to Adolf Hitler by using the term "The Big Lie" to describe his unfounded allegations about the 2020 presidential election. The judge, who was appointed by Trump himself, ruled that CNN's use of the phrase was an expression of opinion and not defamatory, as it did not suggest any advocacy for persecution or genocide. July 31, 2023