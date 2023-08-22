Judge's Dilemma: Balancing Trump's free speech vs. witness intimidation 

Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg, joins Morning Joe to delve into the implications of Donald Trump's legal situations. As the former president faces bond conditions that restrict intimidating witnesses and co-defendants, Rosenberg explains the range of punishments a court could impose, from gag orders to revoking bond, and the delicate balance between safeguarding Trump's First Amendment rights as a presidential candidate. Rosenberg also reacts Trump’s call for an April 2026 trial on charges related to his effort to subvert the last presidential election.Aug. 22, 2023