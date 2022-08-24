IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Kornacki: NY House election evidence Dem voters motivated after Roe decision

    07:54

  • Dr. Oz's team pushes too far in crudité battle against Fetterman

    03:44

  • Voters concerned about the state of our democracy, says Dem House candidate

    07:17

  • Rep. Maloney: I won by being a mainstream Democrat that gets things done

    09:33

  • Sen. Rubio put politics over people, says Dem running to unseat him

    08:34

  • Charlie Crist: I'm on the battlefield of love; DeSantis on the battlefield of hate

    06:29

  • Trump appears to concede in filing he unlawfully retained documents: report

    04:39

  • Why Dems are divided over how much to campaign for democracy

    05:44

  • 'Electable' looks at why a woman has yet to break the glass ceiling into the White House

    09:23

  • Ignatius: Kash Patel keeps reappearing in Trump's campaign against 'deep state'

    05:04

  • Eugene Robinson: Herschel Walker would be a new low in the Senate

    05:09

  • Steve Rattner: The IRS has been choked for years

    07:46

  • Owning your power at work as a woman of color

    04:17

  • Beto O'Rourke: It will take all of us to overcome attacks on democracy

    08:30

  • 'He's all about the science': The importance of Dr. Fauci's career

    04:49

  • How Trump-linked lawyers shared sensitive data with conspiracy theorists

    06:06

  • Florida polls open as Democrats eye chance to face DeSantis

    03:31

  • Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago: NYT

    08:14

  • If the House flips, Rep. McCarthy will miss Liz Cheney

    04:28

  • How and why a CEO escaped Japan in a guitar case

    08:20

Morning Joe

Judge orders Trump to clarify Mar-a-Lago search lawsuit

04:12

A federal court in Florida gave Trump's attorneys until Friday to sharpen their requests for oversight of the Justice Department's classified-records probe, according to new Politico reporting.Aug. 24, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Kornacki: NY House election evidence Dem voters motivated after Roe decision

    07:54

  • Dr. Oz's team pushes too far in crudité battle against Fetterman

    03:44

  • Voters concerned about the state of our democracy, says Dem House candidate

    07:17

  • Rep. Maloney: I won by being a mainstream Democrat that gets things done

    09:33

  • Sen. Rubio put politics over people, says Dem running to unseat him

    08:34

  • Charlie Crist: I'm on the battlefield of love; DeSantis on the battlefield of hate

    06:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All