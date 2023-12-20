IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Judge Luttig: Yesterday's decision was a historic, constitutional decision

Morning Joe

Judge Luttig: Yesterday's decision was a historic, constitutional decision

05:33

Former federal judge J. Michael Luttig joins Morning Joe to discuss  Colorado's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruling that former President Donald Trump's candidacy in the state's primary next year is prohibited on constitutional grounds.Dec. 20, 2023

