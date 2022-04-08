IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'It meant so much to me': Rep. Clyburn on Judge Jackson's confirmation

09:12

Majority Whip, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-SC, joins Morning Joe to discuss the Senate's confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court and its historical importance.April 8, 2022

