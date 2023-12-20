IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • David Frum: Colorado Supreme Court gives GOP a chance to save itself

  • Netanyahu's responsibility to bring back hostages alive, says father of teen help captive

  • FBI issues holiday season security warning

    Joyce Vance: This is a legal decision, not a political one

    Judge Luttig: Yesterday’s decision was a historic, constitutional decision

  • Trump claims to have never read 'Mein Kampf' yet he parrots Hitler language

  • Nearly all of Trump's 2024 Republican rivals back him after Colorado ruling

  • Anne Applebaum: Orbán evidence of what a determined, anti-democratic figure can do

  • True-crime thriller 'Dr. Death' returns to Peacock

  • Dems seek to restrain new immigration powers, fearing abuse by Trump

  • Democrats urge Biden to pressure Israel into changing Gaza approach

  • Molly Jong-Fast: Reality of post-Roe America is 'bleaker than I imagined'

  • Claire McCaskill: Biden needs to start behaving like campaign is in the last 90 days

  • Barbara McQuade: Former Georgia election workers 'just want Rudy to shut the hell up'

  • 'I'm so grateful for you': Mika voices support for former election workers

  • Joe: Rudy Giuliani embraced the lie and he was indignant about the lie

  • Jonathan Karl: Nikki Haley tries to walk a line in talking about Trump

  • 'Earnest and heartfelt': The enduring magic of 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

  • Ron DeSantis: Trump didn't take action he could've constitutionally taken as president

  • 'Of course not': Trump won't admit if I win in Iowa, says DeSantis

Morning Joe

Joyce Vance: This is a legal decision, not a political one

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, Walter Isaacson and Jeh Johnson discuss the ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court that Trump is banned from the ballot in the state.Dec. 20, 2023

