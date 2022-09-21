IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Joyce Vance: Judge Dearie simply applied the facts and the law

Morning Joe

Joyce Vance: Judge Dearie simply applied the facts and the law

07:30

The special master appointed to review documents federal agents seized at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate appeared doubtful Tuesday about Trump's contention that he had declassified the various top secret and other highly sensitive documents found there. Joyce White Vance and Perry Stein join Morning Joe to discuss.Sept. 21, 2022

