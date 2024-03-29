IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Journalist Evan Gershkovich has now been detained in Russia for one year
March 29, 2024

Journalist Evan Gershkovich has now been detained in Russia for one year

Friday marks one year since Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia, making him the first U.S. journalist to be detained there on an allegation of espionage since the end of the Cold War. A Russian court just extended his detention by three months. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 29, 2024

