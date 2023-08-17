IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Majority ‘definitely/probably wouldn’t’ vote for Trump if he’s GOP nominee

    08:34

  • Steve Rattner: Trump's legal feels are draining campaign dollars

    05:34
  • Now Playing

    Jonathan V. Last: The agony of Mike Pence

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    Eric McCormack: 'The Cottage' feels like a revival, has all the hilarity of a new play

    06:43

  • Why Trump’s Georgia arraignment and trial could be different

    10:16

  • Former Watergate prosecutor 'strongly believes' cameras should be in courtroom

    05:12

  • Maui death toll continues to rise, slow progress made on identifying victims

    02:01

  • Fifty percent of Americans say Trump should suspend his presidential campaign

    04:06

  • A majority say Trump broke the law after 2020 election

    11:11

  • Chris Matthews: Gov. Kemp making it clear about Georgia's election results

    11:21

  • Colorado Secretary of State weighs in on state's ties to Georgia indictment

    07:24

  • Walter Isaacson: Americans have to keep pushing the narrative of why democracy is sacred

    08:44

  • Names of grand jurors in Georgia are public, even in Trump indictment

    03:27

  • Mike Pence: Georgia election wasn't stolen, and I had no right to overturn election

    02:36

  • 'Democrats have done even worse': Iowa voters weigh in on Trump indictments

    02:31

  • Sen. Schumer: Democrats are investing; Republicans are investigating

    07:51

  • Prominent Georgia Republicans slam Trump election fraud claims

    10:26

  • Trump didn't pay attorneys involved in efforts to overturn election

    04:07

  • Joe: Republicans talk about DOJ weaponization but not about Trump

    07:36

  • What to do now that no one is changing their mind on Trump?

    06:35

Morning Joe

Jonathan V. Last: The agony of Mike Pence

06:19

Why does Mike Pence think the people who wanted to kill him will vote for him?, asks Jonathan V. Last in a new Atlantic piece.Aug. 17, 2023

  • Majority ‘definitely/probably wouldn’t’ vote for Trump if he’s GOP nominee

    08:34

  • Steve Rattner: Trump's legal feels are draining campaign dollars

    05:34
  • Now Playing

    Jonathan V. Last: The agony of Mike Pence

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    Eric McCormack: 'The Cottage' feels like a revival, has all the hilarity of a new play

    06:43

  • Why Trump’s Georgia arraignment and trial could be different

    10:16

  • Former Watergate prosecutor 'strongly believes' cameras should be in courtroom

    05:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All