    Jonathan Chait examines 'illiberal errors' at progressive institutions

New York Magazine's Jonathan Chait joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest piece on journalists who have lost their jobs 'as a result of internal social panics' and why he argues that for every person humiliated or fired for a small or nonexistent offense, many other people will refuse to criticize even transparently absurd left-wing pieties. Chait examines a column from Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple, who revisited the New York Times’ firing of its opinion editor James Bennet in 2020.Nov. 3, 2022

