IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump criticizes DeSantis in his first Iowa speech

    08:33
  • Now Playing

    Jonathan Chait: As dangerous as they are, Trump and DeSantis aren't fascists

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Susan Rice: Biden will sign a 'landmark' executive order on gun safety

    08:56

  • Stephanie Ruhle: I blame Silicon Valley Bank and the executive paid millions

    06:47

  • Now Trump is suggesting Pence is responsible for Jan. 6

    01:01

  • Sen. Kaine on DeSantis' Ukraine remarks: 'Very, very troubling'

    06:52

  • Joe: DeSantis is talking about trashing the international order

    07:59

  • Neal Katyal: Pence has to now walk and act the talk on Trump remarks

    06:35

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: March Madness, Ja Morant, vinyl records

    05:45

  • How cheating became the norm on college campuses

    10:40

  • Sen. Cassidy: Social Security is the Silicon Valley Bank of retirement systems

    09:29

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Silicon Valley Bank employees took bonuses Friday

    01:16

  • Ed Luce: China is right about U.S. containment

    04:33

  • Olena Zelenska: Ukraine is waiting patiently for help

    11:49

  • Gov. DeSantis highlights culture war agenda in Iowa speeches

    04:30

  • 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins best picture Oscar

    03:07

  • Joe: Mike Pence wants to have it both ways on Trump

    09:16

  • Walter Isaacson: Biden is trying to recapture average-guy populism for the Democrats

    07:27

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's committee 'struck out' for the second time, says House member

    07:40

  • Chuck Rosenberg: We know prosecutors are seriously contemplating charges

    05:11

Morning Joe

Jonathan Chait: As dangerous as they are, Trump and DeSantis aren't fascists

06:23

New York Magazine's Jonathan Chait joins Morning Joe to discuss why he believes the term 'fascist' shouldn't be used to describe Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.March 14, 2023

  • Trump criticizes DeSantis in his first Iowa speech

    08:33
  • Now Playing

    Jonathan Chait: As dangerous as they are, Trump and DeSantis aren't fascists

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Susan Rice: Biden will sign a 'landmark' executive order on gun safety

    08:56

  • Stephanie Ruhle: I blame Silicon Valley Bank and the executive paid millions

    06:47

  • Now Trump is suggesting Pence is responsible for Jan. 6

    01:01

  • Sen. Kaine on DeSantis' Ukraine remarks: 'Very, very troubling'

    06:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All