IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Electoral act reform picks up support; Sen. Romney says he never got call on Biden election reform

    08:28

  • We're looking to get back to status quo on voting rights, says professor

    07:43

  • 'Part of a much larger conspiracy': Investigation into 16 Michigan Republicans

    06:16

  • Jon Meacham: MLK legacy should be an inspiration to keep moving

    11:58

  • Oath Keepers weren't expecting QAnon to get in the way of their insurrection

    06:16

  • Carole King: 'The forest service is not serving the forest — It's serving the timber industry'

    06:02

  • Djokovic 'making a mockery' of Australian Open after visa revoked, again

    06:21

  • Joe responds to Lindsey Graham's Trump flip-flop: 'These guys are out of their minds'

    06:45

  • Carl Bernstein: McCarthy, most other Republicans are ‘cravenly’ supporting sedition

    02:49

  • ‘Height of cynicism’: Why Joe thinks Kyrsten Sinema ‘smacks of bad faith’

    03:01

  • Trump criticizes politicians who play shy about booster shots

    07:00

  • Eric Holder on the battle against gerrymandering voting districts

    07:39

  • Why Biden's Bull Connor reference felt 'out of character'

    05:48

  • Lindsey Vonn: Important for me to learn who I was outside of skiing

    05:10

  • Secretary of State: My strong hope is Russia will take the path of diplomacy and dialogue

    12:08

  • Marking one year of Kevin McCarthy's hypocrisy

    11:08

  • Rep. Val Demings: Law enforcement has a responsibility to get vaccinated

    08:52

  • James Patterson and Mike Lupica team up for 'The Horsewoman'

    07:17

  • Joe: It all comes down to ‘The Big Grift'

    06:47

  • Sen. Murphy: We need to restore the filibuster to what people think it is

    10:28

Morning Joe

Jonathan Alter: Biden is no Carter, and he should wish he was

10:10

Jonathan Alter joins Morning Joe to discuss a new Washington Post op-ed on why President Biden isn't Jimmy Carter and why Biden should wish he was.Jan. 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Electoral act reform picks up support; Sen. Romney says he never got call on Biden election reform

    08:28

  • We're looking to get back to status quo on voting rights, says professor

    07:43

  • 'Part of a much larger conspiracy': Investigation into 16 Michigan Republicans

    06:16

  • Jon Meacham: MLK legacy should be an inspiration to keep moving

    11:58

  • Oath Keepers weren't expecting QAnon to get in the way of their insurrection

    06:16

  • Carole King: 'The forest service is not serving the forest — It's serving the timber industry'

    06:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All