IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: The president needs to start talking about Trump being too old

    06:43

  • Military to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets

    10:01

  • Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani over laptop

    00:49
  • Now Playing

    Jon Meacham: What worries me most is what Trump says when he isn't confused

    09:01
  • UP NEXT

    Claire McCaskill: This is one of the worst things Trump has ever said, where is the GOP?

    05:40

  • Climate scientist says climate is resilient to a point, but time is running out

    05:42

  • Democracy emerges as the new kitchen table issue

    04:16

  • Female doctors earn 74 cents for every male physician, says president of Women in Medicine

    04:56

  • Steve Kornacki: Indictments against Trump don't seem to impact his polling

    08:33

  • Focus on group identity makes it harder for different groups to get along, book argues

    10:26

  • Trump lashes out at America's top military officer days before retirement

    06:51

  • Rev. Al: I didn't hear concerns over Bernie Sanders' age when he ran

    01:59

  • Republicans' anti-Donald Trump effort is floundering

    03:21

  • 'I'm old, but [Trump] is crazy': How Biden can push back against age concerns

    02:36

  • Joe: I'm a little tired of hearing Biden's going to get crushed in the polls

    07:08

  • Hollywood screenwriters and studios reach tentative deal to resolve strike

    01:18

  • Faith on Friday: Forgiveness, fasting and being your authentic self

    09:36

  • The political center needs to stand up to the populists, says Rory Stewart

    07:41

  • Dr. Fauci reflects on PEPFAR, cautions against not reauthorizing

    05:39

  • Shutting down gov't. will end the political careers of Reps. Gaetz, Taylor Greene, says Rep. Raskin

    04:01

Morning Joe

Jon Meacham: What worries me most is what Trump says when he isn't confused

09:01

Former President Trump on social media said he would investigate Comcast, parent company for NBC and MSNBC, if he is elected, saying it "will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events." The Morning Joe panel reacts to Trump's remarks.Sept. 26, 2023

  • Joe: The president needs to start talking about Trump being too old

    06:43

  • Military to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets

    10:01

  • Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani over laptop

    00:49
  • Now Playing

    Jon Meacham: What worries me most is what Trump says when he isn't confused

    09:01
  • UP NEXT

    Claire McCaskill: This is one of the worst things Trump has ever said, where is the GOP?

    05:40

  • Climate scientist says climate is resilient to a point, but time is running out

    05:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All