IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Deaths top 1,600 in Israel-Hamas War

    07:10
  • Now Playing

    John Kirby: Biden to say U.S. will 'solidly stand behind Israel'

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: The $6B Iranian asset argument is one of the laziest, stupidest I have heard

    05:15

  • Lobby in Israel's largest hospital becomes blood donation center

    03:26

  • Senate working on additional Israel aid, says Foreign Relations Committee member

    07:26

  • Jeremy Bash: This is worse than 9/11 for Israel

    01:38

  • Biden to give 'full-throated defense' of Israel in Tuesday remarks

    01:59

  • Richard Haass: Israel has real dilemmas about what to do

    02:09

  • David Ignatius: Most Israelis didn't imagine something like this could happen

    02:39

  • ADL director: This was a pre-planned massacre

    12:17

  • House member condemns Hamas' 'heinous, criminal, inhumane' attack

    06:50

  • 'We are getting ready to fight back,' says former Israeli amb. to the UN

    04:53

  • NBC News team takes cover from mortar fire

    01:24

  • 'Incoming fire' as Richard Engel reports from near Gaza Strip

    03:48

  • 'Column after column' of Israeli tanks move toward border as 'state of siege' imposed on Gaza Strip

    06:40

  • At least nine Americans killed in Israel attacks

    04:01

  • Israeli minister of energy announces water being shut off to Gaza

    00:53

  • Israel launches attack on Gaza City

    06:32

  • Sen. Tuberville won't lift his military blockade despite Hamas attack

    03:15

  • IDF Spokesperson: We are securing the border, going after Hamas targets inside Gaza Strip

    05:59

Morning Joe

John Kirby: Biden to say U.S. will 'solidly stand behind Israel'

05:50

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications at the White House, John Kirby, discusses President Biden's planned Tuesday remarks on U.S. support for Israel. Kirby also discusses the first wave of security assistance on its way to Israel, and he says the $6 billion in Iranian assets can be frozen at any time.Oct. 10, 2023

  • Deaths top 1,600 in Israel-Hamas War

    07:10
  • Now Playing

    John Kirby: Biden to say U.S. will 'solidly stand behind Israel'

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: The $6B Iranian asset argument is one of the laziest, stupidest I have heard

    05:15

  • Lobby in Israel's largest hospital becomes blood donation center

    03:26

  • Senate working on additional Israel aid, says Foreign Relations Committee member

    07:26

  • Jeremy Bash: This is worse than 9/11 for Israel

    01:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All