John Heilemann: What is keeping judges from giving a strict gag order?
March 29, 2024

John Heilemann: What is keeping judges from giving a strict gag order?

10:21

Less than 24 hours after getting hit with a partial gag order in the New York criminal case involving his alleged falsification of business records, former President Donald Trump repeatedly lashed out at one person who's not covered by the ruling — the judge. John Heilemann wonders what keeps judges from giving Trump the strictest possible gag order.March 29, 2024

