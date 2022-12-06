IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Thousands in NC still without power after attack on substations

    04:51

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Twitter, 'Easy Rider', Britney Spears

    04:55

  • The life and faith of George H.W. and Barbara Bush

    08:29

  • Taylor Swift, Nancy Pelosi make Most Powerful Women list

    06:26

  • 'We've got the truth on our side': Arizona certifies midterm results despite GOP complaints

    06:07

  • All eyes on Georgia as Election Day gets underway in runoff

    02:44

  • Dr. Peter Hotez: Get your new bivalent booster

    08:04

  • 'A really significant milestone': Biden to visit Arizona chip maker facility

    03:53

  • Republicans defend Constitution, but some still unwilling to criticize Trump

    11:46

  • Emmy-winning actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71

    01:37

  • Steve Kornacki: GOP in Georgia needs to pull rabbit out of hat in terms of voter turnout

    06:33

  • Steve Kornacki: 'Good judgment' question could factor into Georgia runoff

    07:50

  • 'Retrograde' looks at the abrupt end to America's longest war

    05:35

  • New York is back and here are the reasons to love the city

    08:14

  • 'It's about procrastination': Actor Bill Nighy on the award-winning 'Living'

    08:44

  • Time releases its 2022 Person of the Year shortlist

    05:18

  • Americans unified in concern that democracy is under attack, poll shows

    04:59

  • Rep. Aguilar: Funding for Covid, Ukraine aid the important priority for December

    05:20

  • 'This is an intense election here': Georgia Gen Z voters discuss runoff election

    04:29

  • Never-before-heard Nelson Mandela tapes focus of new podcast

    06:18

Morning Joe

John Heilemann: Trump's support nationally keeps going down, but he's also the frontrunner

07:54

Several members of GOP leadership have stepped up to defend the Constitution, but most are still unwilling to criticize former President Trump's remarks about terminating the document. John Heilemann and Donny Deutsch discuss.Dec. 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Thousands in NC still without power after attack on substations

    04:51

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Twitter, 'Easy Rider', Britney Spears

    04:55

  • The life and faith of George H.W. and Barbara Bush

    08:29

  • Taylor Swift, Nancy Pelosi make Most Powerful Women list

    06:26

  • 'We've got the truth on our side': Arizona certifies midterm results despite GOP complaints

    06:07

  • All eyes on Georgia as Election Day gets underway in runoff

    02:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All