  • Steve Kornacki: Support for Trump among Republicans grew after first indictment

  • Joe: I don't understand politicians like Trump that trash America

    John Heilemann: Haley comes out of Iowa with enough momentum to win a primary

    'Rustin' follows the story of one of MLK Jr's closest advisers

  • Biden is ‘kicking butt’ on the fundraising side, says campaign co-chair

  • Steve Kornacki: Evangelicals giving Trump his boost in Iowa

  • Rev. Al: I believe the country won't re-elect an 'indicted charlatan'

  • Newly-released footage from inside Alaska Airlines flight shows plane in flight

  • Biden and Democratic Party groups raised $97 million in final quarter of 2023

  • Charlie Sykes: If DeSantis finishes third in Iowa, where does he have to go?

  • Rev. Al: MLK stood for nonviolence; he stood for change

  • John Heilemann: Odds of a shock-the-world upset in Iowa is close to zero

  • 'I came from the movement': Writer describes 'surreal' time 'inside the right-wing'

  • Why Trump continues to resonate with evangelical voters

  • Rep. Clyburn: We have the issues and the candidate on our side

  • Jill Biden: I know the campaign will be tough, but I am confident we'll win

  • Steve Inskeep and Joe Scarborough illustrate how to interview Trump in 2024

  • Strikes against Houthis aimed at degrading, disrupting Houthis, says DOD press secretary

  • John Heilemann: It's now a race for second place in Iowa

  • Joe: Trump keeps saying things that work to his detriment

Morning Joe

John Heilemann: Haley comes out of Iowa with enough momentum to win a primary

John Heilemann breaks down the outcome from the Iowa caucuses and what it means for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.Jan. 16, 2024

