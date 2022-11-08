IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Kornacki: Pennsylvania is the Democrats' best single pickup opportunity

    05:57

  • Biden makes his closing pitch to voters Monday night

    03:12

  • Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats

    05:20
  • Now Playing

    Joe: You're the one who is sick if you don't feel pain for Pelosi and her family

    12:38
  • UP NEXT

    Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence

    12:42

  • Democrats sound alarm about possibility of another 'red mirage'

    02:57

  • Nevada candidate says his race is about protecting access to the ballot box

    05:14

  • Andy Cohen: If we are worried about rights being taken, we can all make a change

    07:20

  • Steve Rattner: Dems may have some issues, but money is not one of them

    06:46

  • Joe: Republicans lose one election and suddenly they turn on the military

    03:54

  • 'I'm going to win on Tuesday,' says Rep. Spanberger

    03:45

  • Rev. Al: Do you want your kid to grow up to be like Walker or Rev. Warnock?

    09:21

  • We can't rest just on early turnout, says former Atlanta mayor

    06:05

  • 'The choice is clear in this race,' says North Carolina Senate candidate

    04:41

  • Virginia shaping up to be best bellwether early on election night, says analyst

    05:35

  • Joe: Obama’s vision competed with the lie Trump and Trumpists push

    09:34

  • Dems close the enthusiasm gap with voters ahead of midterms

    05:38

  • 'A moment that was lost': Why GOP leaders should have united against Pelosi attack

    06:06

  • The key figures who stood up to Trump and stood for democracy

    09:10

  • Americans are flocking to vote early

    04:30

Morning Joe

Joe: You're the one who is sick if you don't feel pain for Pelosi and her family

12:38

Former President Trump referred to House Speaker Pelosi as an 'animal' for impeaching him. Joe Scarborough discusses how Trump and some conservatives have dehumanized Pelosi and seem incapable of feeling empathy for the Speaker after her husband suffered an attack in their San Francisco home.Nov. 8, 2022

  • Steve Kornacki: Pennsylvania is the Democrats' best single pickup opportunity

    05:57

  • Biden makes his closing pitch to voters Monday night

    03:12

  • Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats

    05:20
  • Now Playing

    Joe: You're the one who is sick if you don't feel pain for Pelosi and her family

    12:38
  • UP NEXT

    Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence

    12:42

  • Democrats sound alarm about possibility of another 'red mirage'

    02:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All