Morning Joe

Joe: Why do Republicans keep blocking sensible background checks?

11:53

Following two mass shootings in California, the Morning Joe panel discusses the overwhelming popularity of background checks and the difficulty the country has in passing sensible background checks.Jan. 24, 2023

