Morning Joe

Joe: Why can't most Republicans say Pelosi attack is a tragedy, bad for America?

10:29

The man accused of brutally attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told police officers at the scene that he was on "a suicide mission" and had additional targets, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The Morning Joe panel discusses the new details and why most Republican lawmakers appear to have trouble condemning the attack.Nov. 2, 2022

