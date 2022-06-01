Joe: If GOP wants to talk about mental health, let's finance it the way it's supposed to be

A bipartisan Senate group will meet again Wednesday to discuss a path forward on gun safety legislation. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Tuesday weighed in on the Senate talks, and he indicated the problems for targeting were mental illness and school safety. The Morning Joe panel discusses Sen. McConnell's remarks.June 1, 2022