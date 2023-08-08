IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Joe: What is so important about Trump the GOP is willing to throw away democracy to defend him?

11:52

A federal judge in New York on Monday dismissed Donald Trump's countersuit against E. Jean Carroll, the writer who won a $5 million verdict against the former president for battery and defamation this year. The Morning Joe panel discusses how Republicans and evangelicals are still rallying around Trump despite his current legal issues.Aug. 8, 2023

