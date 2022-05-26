IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Joe: What Beto said to reporters is supported by the majority of Americans

08:51

Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic candidate for Texas governor, approached the stage during Gov. Greg Abbott’s news conference Wednesday, confronting him over the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The Morning Joe panel discusses O'Rourke's remarks and Garrett Haake reports.May 26, 2022

