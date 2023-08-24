IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Joe: 'We need a strong Republican party. This is not it.'

02:30

The recent Republican debate showcased intriguing dynamics as candidates' performances deviated from expectations. Tim Scott's lackluster showing and Nikki Haley's impressive display are analyzed, shedding light on the shifting landscape of the party. Joe Scarborough explores broader issues within the party, such as its stance on the Constitution and its future prospects.Aug. 24, 2023

