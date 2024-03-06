IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joe: Trump's message of 'America sucks' is his most offensive lie
Joe: Trump's message of 'America sucks' is his most offensive lie

The Morning Joe panel reacts to the outcome of Super Tuesday, which found Donald Trump picking up 1,057 delegates, and the panel discusses Trump's constant trashing of the country.March 6, 2024

