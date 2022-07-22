Joe: Trump's biggest enablers were begging him to stop. How is he not already in jail?
Joe Scarborough reacts to audio from a White House security official's testimony about how members of former VP Mike Pence's security detail feared for their lives, and reflected on how many people tried to get former President Donald Trump to call off the riot, but he resisted, and instead became "more vile, and more repugnant than everyone else around him." July 22, 2022
