  • Beschloss: Think the failures of Jan. 6 a coincidence? You may believe in the tooth fairy.

    Joe: Trump's biggest enablers were begging him to stop. How is he not already in jail?

    GOP's Ivy league elitists playing populist with 'deadly results'

  • Biden set to announce 'Safer American Plan,' to help communities fight crime

  • CIA Director Burns: As far as we can tell, Putin is 'entirely too healthy'

  • 'He was watching TV the whole time': Kinzinger shares video previewing primetime hearing

  • Oz vs. Fetterman: In Pennsylvania, a war of ads (and memes) takes center stage

  • Secret Service reportedly knew in February that text messages had been purged

  • How MAGA-darling Kari Lake turned from Obama donor to a Trump acolyte

  • GOP going out of their way to snatch midterm defeat from jaws of victory

  • Jan. 6 committee prepares to highlight Trump's 'dereliction of duty' in primetime

  • As prosecution rests its case against Bannon, months of bravado and bluster come to a head

  • Former Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko says the war is 'against the whole Western world.'

  • How the Secret Service became not just a protecter of the president's body, but his secrets

  • I've run data migration for the government. I'm not buying the Secret Service's excuse.

  • Trump allegedly called a Wisconsin official about overturning the 2020 election ... last week

  • Joe: This is an attempted fascist overthrow of American democracy. Wake up, Merrick Garland.

  • 'Coward!': Outrage spills over at Uvalde school board meeting

  • Steve Bannon is suddenly on everyone's TV — and on nobody's mind

  • How Bannon hoped to defend his case — and why the judge struck down nearly every hope

Morning Joe

Joe: Trump's biggest enablers were begging him to stop. How is he not already in jail?

Joe Scarborough reacts to audio from a White House security official's testimony about how members of former VP Mike Pence's security detail feared for their lives, and reflected on how many people tried to get former President Donald Trump to call off the riot, but he resisted, and instead became "more vile, and more repugnant than everyone else around him." July 22, 2022

