IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Trump Republicans have been the first to talk about how horrible America is

    08:13
  • UP NEXT

    Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof join 30/50 Summit

    03:01

  • Women more often viewed as 'lucky' than competent when they succeed: study

    03:54

  • Mayor of Montana's capital city fled civil war in Liberia 

    03:25

  • Haley will have to answer flip-flopping questions on Trump: David Drucker

    09:04

  • Ohio governor: We're going to hold the railroad responsible

    07:26

  • Senator calls for plan to deal with spy balloons

    08:27

  • DeSantis unveils more crackdowns on 'woke' investment practices

    09:06

  • Sen. McConnell weighs in on 2024 field and if he'll support the nominee

    02:23

  • Senator calls for gun reform legislation following MSU mass shooting

    12:28

  • GOP voters want someone under 70 for the nominee, polling shows

    03:37

  • Biden outpacing Trump with 100th federal judge confirmed

    03:45

  • Parts of grand jury election report to be made public

    05:00

  • NATO allies discuss Ukraine aid; fmr. Ukrainian president says country needs 'game changer'

    06:47

  • 'The answer isn't permitless carry': House member rips bill DeSantis supports

    04:13

  • Rep. Slotkin: I'm filled with rage and I'm exhausted by these shootings

    05:20

  • Tip from public led to identifying Michigan shooter

    03:37

  • How Nikki Haley threw it all away

    09:59

  • Police: All shooting victims were MSU students, suspect identified

    01:15

  • Joe: Nikki Haley talks about being tough but we've seen the flip flops

    06:57

Morning Joe

Joe: Trump Republicans have been the first to talk about how horrible America is

08:13

The Morning Joe panel discusses Nikki Haley's remarks during the launch of her bid for the White House and how Republicans who have followed former President Trump in recent years are the first to talk about how bad America is.Feb. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Joe: Trump Republicans have been the first to talk about how horrible America is

    08:13
  • UP NEXT

    Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof join 30/50 Summit

    03:01

  • Women more often viewed as 'lucky' than competent when they succeed: study

    03:54

  • Mayor of Montana's capital city fled civil war in Liberia 

    03:25

  • Haley will have to answer flip-flopping questions on Trump: David Drucker

    09:04

  • Ohio governor: We're going to hold the railroad responsible

    07:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All