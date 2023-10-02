Joe: Trump mocks Paul Pelosi and the audience is laughing along

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Former President Donald Trump on Friday at the California Republican Party Convention mocked Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, who was brutally attacked inside the family’s San Francisco home last year. The crowd in attendance could be heard laughing at Trump's remarks. The Morning Joe panel discusses the disturbing moment.Oct. 2, 2023

