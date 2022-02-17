Joe: Trump has been lying about money for 40 years. It's all catching up to him
As the New York Attorney General is firing back at Trump's defense of financial records, the former president is continuing to inflate his financial records saying his company is 'far more valuable than what was listed in our Financial Statements.' The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 17, 2022
