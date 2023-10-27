Joe: We're not going to shut up; these are the people who tried to end the American experiment

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-NC, was part of a group of Republican lawmakers who shouted at a reporter asking Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., about his involvement in attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Rep. Foxx shouted 'Shut Up' at the reporter. Joe Scarborough reacts to Rep. Foxx's shouts.Oct. 27, 2023