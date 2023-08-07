IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump spends weekend testing limits of judge's warning

  • Some in GOP taking credit for projects they didn't vote for; Biden WH is reminding voters

    Joe: The silence from Republicans on Trump has been deafening

    Hunter Biden business associate testifies he has no knowledge of wrongdoing by Joe Biden

  • Sen. Graham says judge in latest indictment hates Trump

  • Support for Biden slipping among key groups, polling shows

  • Trump's lead in Iowa less dominant than it is nationwide, new poll shows

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: It takes grace, humility to give a concession speech

  • Speaker McCarthy gives angry response to question about the 2020 election

  • DeSantis says he'll start 'slitting throats' of bureaucrats on day one in office

  • Joe: Republicans are willing to trash every U.S. institution for Trump

  • Special counsel cites potential conflicts from Mar-a-Lago defense attorney

  • Dave Aronberg: Trump wont get latest case moved from D.C.

  • Arizona secretary of state reacts to challenger dropping bid to overturn election

  • 'Trump did this. He'll do it again': New GOP group ad focuses on indictment

  • Mike Pence delivers one of his strongest criticisms yet of Trump

  • Sen. Blumenthal: The indictment shows no one is above the law

  • Glenn Kirschner: Cameras in the courtroom should be a must

  • Bill Barr believes Jack Smith has 'a lot more to come'

  • Trump will be arraigned in DC federal court today; here's what to expect

Morning Joe

Joe: The silence from Republicans on Trump has been deafening

Republicans should be standing up to former President Trump's threats against federal prosecutors but they aren't and they're undermining the U.S. judicial system, argues Joe Scarborough.Aug. 7, 2023

